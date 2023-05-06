Port Arthur ISD Board of Trustees, Sabine Pass Authority port commissioners decide on Election Day Published 9:21 pm Saturday, May 6, 2023

Port Arthur voters made their voices heard Saturday in various elected seats across the city.

There were two elections, one for an independent school district, with voters asked to decide representations on the Port Arthur school board.

Voters in the Port Arthur Independent School District Board of Trustees election could vote for none, one or two of the candidates.

Kenneth Lofton Sr. was the leading vote getter with 1,155 votes (35.19 percent), followed by Johnny Brown (670 votes, 20.41 percent).

Those who finished outside of the top two are Nina Stelley (558 votes, 17 percent), Lloyd Marie (498 votes, 15.17 percent) and Regina Drake 5 (401 votes, 12.22 percent).

Voters in Port Arthur also weighed in on the Sabine Pass Authority Port Commissioners, where they were asked to vote for none, one, two or three of the candidates.

Suzette Chumley (40 votes, 30.30 percent) secured the most votes, followed by Ricky Keltz (38 votes, 28.79 percent), Becky Dolan (34 votes, 25.76 percent) and Lin Berg (20 votes, 15.15 percent).