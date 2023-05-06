City of Nederland voters decide on city council representation, street tax

Published 8:37 pm Saturday, May 6, 2023

By PA News

The City of Nederland has a new elected leader.

Following Saturday’s Elections Day results, the City of Nederland reported the unofficial totals.

In the race for Ward 1 councilmember, Bret Duplant secured 359 votes (65.51 percent) of the turnout. Blaine Seymour was second with 104 votes (18.98 percent) and Curtis Stratton was third with 85 votes (15.51 percent).

In a separate city council race, Randy Sonnier ran unopposed for the Ward 3 position. City of Nederland voters also decided on a street tax with 430 (81.9 percent) voting in favor and 95 (18.1 percent) voting in opposition.

