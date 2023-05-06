Alleged robbery suspect who was sprayed with bear spray indicted on aggravated robbery charge Published 12:26 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man police believe robbed a store and shot the clerk after being sprayed with bear spray.

Hunter Don Aucoin, 22, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery in connection with the April 13 altercation.

According to court documents, Beaumont police responded to a robbery in progress where the store clerk had been shot at Fastlane No. 15, 10910 Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.

They were told a white male wearing a red hoodie with roses on it had entered the store and held the store clerk at gunpoint while demanding money.

The clerk reportedly sprayed a chemical agent; bear spray, at the gunman, who then fired five shots from a handgun.

The clerk was struck once and the alleged robber fled the scene, running northbound on the Eastex Freeway service road, the document read.

A Beaumont police officer and K-9 tracked a suspect to Broadoak Street but didn’t locate him at the time.

On April 14, police released an image of a suspect and a Crimestoppers Tip led to a possible identity.

Aucoin was later found at a Beaumont home, and police reportedly found evidence of the chemical spray. Occupants of the house confirmed they saw Aucoin wearing the red hoodie the night before.

Aucoin was still listed in the County Jail as of Friday afternoon.