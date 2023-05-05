Bridge City fire leads to total loss; authorities say investigation ongoing

By Mary Meaux

BRIDGE CITY — A Bridge City residence is a total loss following a Thursday afternoon fire.

Chance Chatagnier, district manager with Orange County Emergency Services, said the call to respond to 120 Canvasback Court came in at 1:25 p.m., and the first units were on scene at 1:30 p.m.

Bridge City Fire Department responded with a chief, two engines, a ladder truck and tanker.

They received mutual aid from Pinehurst Fire Department, which sent a tanker and manpower, and West Orange Volunteer Fire Department sent an engine and manpower.

The firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 2:15 p.m. and cleared the scene at 6 p.m.

One firefighter received minor injuries and was treated at the scene and released, Chatagnier said.

The house is located near one of the branches of Cow Bayou.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

