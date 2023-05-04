Port Arthur man sentenced to life following violent Port Neches home break-in Published 9:35 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

A Port Arthur man was sentenced to life in prison on a 2021 charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Tevin Mcghee, 24, pleaded guilty this week to the crime in the 252nd District Court with Judge Raquel West presiding, according to information from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

After McGhee made his plea, the judge heard two days of testimony in the punishment phase.

Port Neches Police Det. Scott Thompson led the investigation and provided a detailed account of the crimes, a release from the D.A.’s Office read.

Criminal Trial Chief Lead Prosecutor Ashley Molfino presented information on why McGhee should receive a life sentence and the judge agreed.

Molfino’s trial team included Assistant District Attorney Phillip Smith and investigators Troy Robinson and Brandon Crowder.

The case stems from an Oct. 8, 2021 crime where twin brothers Tevin McGhee and Devin McGhee — 22 at the time — were arrested after a Port Neches burglary where the homeowner was shot multiple times.

Devin McGhee’s case is set for review Tuesday in Judge West’s court. Molfino is the lead prosecutor in this case, as well.

According to the probable cause affidavits for their arrests, Port Neches police were called Oct. 8, 2021, to a home in the 1900 block of Sixth Street in reference to suspicious people. Prior to police arrival, the dispatcher told officers two men were on the home’s porch armed with guns.

The caller told dispatch the men forcibly entered the home and she heard several shots. After police arrived, the men exited the home holding the firearms, the document read. They were identified as Devin Tramon McGhee and Tevin Damon McGhee by the Port Neches Police Department.

While running a routine check on the AR-style .22 caliber weapon, Tevin McGhee reportedly made a statement about the firearm and the shooting. Officers found the victim inside the home shot multiple times.

Police told Port Arthur Newsmedia the shooting was domestic-related.

The victim’s daughter had been in a relationship with one of the brothers and had fathered a child with her, police said. The couple split up approximately three weeks before the break-in, and she had been living with the victim, Paul Lemoine, the previous police chief said following the arrests.

There was a dispute about a piece of property and threats were reportedly made from one of the men to the homeowner, 42, with one of the suspects saying he was coming to get his property.