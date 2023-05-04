Police Chief: Driver fled at speeds up to 154 mph Published 12:38 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

VIDOR — A 22-year-old man from Orange is out of jail on bond after allegedly leading police on high-speed chase Tuesday night.

Quest Andrew Carmack was released from jail Wednesday on a $25,000 bond after being charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, according to information from the Orange County Jail.

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said the police action began when a man driving a Dodge Challenger accelerated while leaving a driveway and “fishtailed” over the road. The driver did this again at a stop sign, and an officer attempted to stop the driver in the Maplecrest Acres area for reckless driving.

From there the driver led police on a chase to U.S. 90, down a farm-to-market road and to TX 12 all the way to Newton County.

Carroll said the driver was traveling at speeds up to 154 miles per hour.

The driver came back towards Orange County on Texas 87, where Orange Police Department officers attempted to stop the car using a spike strip. The driver evaded the strip, and one of the police units got spiked instead, authorities said.

The chase ended in Orange County on a dead-end road.

Carroll said the driver did not have any warrants for his arrest but was on probation for driving while intoxicated.

There were no injuries during the chase