Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 24-30 Published 12:26 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from April 24 to April 30:

Haleigh Burkhalter, 35, possession of a controlled substance

Javian Alpough, 24, warrant other agency

Jeremy Niedenthal, 50, criminal trespass in habitation

Blake Papania, 38, driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Yamanica Freeman, 43, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency

Haleigh Burkhalter, 35, evading arrest

James Graham, 37, Nederland warrants

Kaitlyn Berry, 26, Nederland warrants

Cody Patteson, 45, driving while intoxicated with open container

Paul Bernard, 54, assault causes bodily injury-family violence

Carly Porter, 27, terroristic threat of family-family violence

Cameron Hernandez, 27, Nederland warrants

Christy Bernal, 35, Nederland warrants

Aurturo Guerrero, 41, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency

Terencio Romero, 57, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 24 to April 30:

April 24

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A terroristic threat -family violence was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested for criminal trespass in habitation in the 200 block of South 4 ½ Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1700 block of Avenue M.

A death was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue K.

A dog bite was reported in the 1100 block of South 15 th Street.

Street. Assault by threat was reported in the 700 block of North 36 th Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1100 block of S 14 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.

April 25

A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 1200 block of South U.S. 69.

A terroristic threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 400 block of 9 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 900 block of Boston.

April 26

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Assault by threat was reported in the 1700 block of Canal.

A person was arrested for evading arrest in the 700 block of North 11 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

April 27

A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1600 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1600 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container in the 1100 block of South 13th Street.

April 28

Possession or promotion of child pornography was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.

April 29

A person was arrested for a terroristic threat of family -family violence in the 600 block of South 3 rd Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.

A dog bite was reported in the 3600 block of Franklin.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3700 block of Avenue E.

April 30