Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 24-30
Published 12:26 am Thursday, May 4, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from April 24 to April 30:
- Haleigh Burkhalter, 35, possession of a controlled substance
- Javian Alpough, 24, warrant other agency
- Jeremy Niedenthal, 50, criminal trespass in habitation
- Blake Papania, 38, driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon
- Yamanica Freeman, 43, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
- Haleigh Burkhalter, 35, evading arrest
- James Graham, 37, Nederland warrants
- Kaitlyn Berry, 26, Nederland warrants
- Cody Patteson, 45, driving while intoxicated with open container
- Paul Bernard, 54, assault causes bodily injury-family violence
- Carly Porter, 27, terroristic threat of family-family violence
- Cameron Hernandez, 27, Nederland warrants
- Christy Bernal, 35, Nederland warrants
- Aurturo Guerrero, 41, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
- Terencio Romero, 57, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 24 to April 30:
April 24
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A terroristic threat -family violence was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass in habitation in the 200 block of South 4 ½ Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1700 block of Avenue M.
- A death was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue K.
- A dog bite was reported in the 1100 block of South 15th Street.
- Assault by threat was reported in the 700 block of North 36th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1100 block of S 14th Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.
April 25
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 1200 block of South U.S. 69.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 400 block of 9th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 900 block of Boston.
April 26
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Assault by threat was reported in the 1700 block of Canal.
- A person was arrested for evading arrest in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
April 27
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container in the 1100 block of South 13th Street.
April 28
- Possession or promotion of child pornography was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.
April 29
- A person was arrested for a terroristic threat of family -family violence in the 600 block of South 3rdStreet.
- A theft was reported in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A dog bite was reported in the 3600 block of Franklin.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3700 block of Avenue E.
April 30
- A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 2800 block of West Atlanta.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Avenue B.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.