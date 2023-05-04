Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 24-30

Published 12:26 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from April 24 to April 30:

  • Haleigh Burkhalter, 35, possession of a controlled substance
  • Javian Alpough, 24, warrant other agency
  • Jeremy Niedenthal, 50, criminal trespass in habitation
  • Blake Papania, 38, driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon
  • Yamanica Freeman, 43, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
  • Haleigh Burkhalter, 35, evading arrest
  • James Graham, 37, Nederland warrants
  • Kaitlyn Berry, 26, Nederland warrants
  • Cody Patteson, 45, driving while intoxicated with open container
  • Paul Bernard, 54, assault causes bodily injury-family violence
  • Carly Porter, 27, terroristic threat of family-family violence
  • Cameron Hernandez, 27, Nederland warrants
  • Christy Bernal, 35, Nederland warrants
  • Aurturo Guerrero, 41, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
  • Terencio Romero, 57, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 24 to April 30:

April 24

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • A terroristic threat -family violence was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested for criminal trespass in habitation in the 200 block of South 4 ½ Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1700 block of Avenue M.
  • A death was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue K.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 1100 block of South 15th Street.
  • Assault by threat was reported in the 700 block of North 36th Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1100 block of S 14th Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.

April 25

  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 1200 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 400 block of 9th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 900 block of Boston.

April 26

  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Assault by threat was reported in the 1700 block of Canal.
  • A person was arrested for evading arrest in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

April 27

  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1600 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1600 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container in the 1100 block of South 13th Street.

April 28

  • Possession or promotion of child pornography was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.

April 29

  • A person was arrested for a terroristic threat of family -family violence in the 600 block of South 3rdStreet.
  • A theft was reported in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 3600 block of Franklin.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3700 block of Avenue E.

April 30

  • A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 2800 block of West Atlanta.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Avenue B.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

