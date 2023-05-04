Greg “Wildman” Martin Published 2:59 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Gregory “Goodie” Martin, who passed away on April 11, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. He was 68 years old.

Greg “Wildman” Martin was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and was a long-time resident of Port Arthur, Texas.

He attended Abraham Lincoln High School, where he was a member of the Lincoln Bumblebees Basketball team from 1969-1972.

After high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served for four years before separating.

He will be deeply missed by his three sons shared with Jacquelin Rubin: Moses, James, and Zachary Martin.

He is also survived by two sisters, Azalea Stephens of Lake Charles, LA, Faye Trudeau of New Orleans, LA, and three brothers, Levi Johnson of Los Angeles, CA, Patrick Abram of Palestine, TX, and Andre Abram of Palestine, TX.

Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. May 4, 2023 at Houston National Cemetery.