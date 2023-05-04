Get ready for all-you-can-eat crawfish and dance party Published 12:24 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

MAURICEVILLE — One of the smallest towns in Southeast Texas is preparing to host one of the biggest events of the year, featuring a Cajun favorite that has brought people to the grounds for more than four decades.

Gates for the Mauriceville Crawfish Bash open at 5 p.m. Friday before Saturday’s all-you-can-eat and dance crawfish party.

“Friday is Cinco de Mayo, so we’re having a fun night with a DJ, souvenir cups that come with Sangria if you want it, crawfish tacos and crawfish sold by the pound,” said Cynthia Barnes of the Mauriceville Heritage Association.

Friday will be the only day crawfish will be sold by the pound, as Saturday starts the all-you-can-eat event courtesy of the 21 teams registered to boil. For $35 in advance and $45 at the gate, patrons can eat from all 21 teams and participate in judging, which generally awards a combined $5,000 among the winners.

The payout, Barnes said, comes from the money the teams pay to enter.

And teams can enter until set-up begins Friday morning.

“It is good, live music, great food and just good family fun,” Barnes said.

But the event founded in 1981 provides more than just tasty treats, tunes and visits with the 40-plus vendors.

“The main thing about the event is it has built up over the years,” Barnes said. “We give away $6,000 or more in high school scholarships each year; donate to churches, schools, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. It really builds community in itself and gives an opportunity to give back.”

In addition, the association recently added a new pavilion to the grounds that Barns called “just amazing.” It can be rented for parties, weddings, showers, reunions, work events, etc.

The Mauriceville Crawfish Bash is held at 7441 Cohenour Road. For more information, visit CrawfishFest.org.

Schedule of Events

Friday: 5-10 p.m.

Sangria Night

Crawfish tacos

Crawfish by the pound

DJ Jammin’ D’

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

10 a.m.: Crawfish parade, gates open, carnival opens

11 a.m.: All-you-can-eat crawfish (while supplies last)

11:30 a.m.: Welcome

12:30 p.m.: Parade and pageant winners

1 p.m.: The SWF Wrestling

1:30 p.m.: Chris Hantz & Royboy

2 p.m.: Scholarship winners

3 p.m.: Crawfish eating contest

3 p.m.: The SWF Wrestling

4 p.m.: Texas Thunder Band

6 p.m.: Crawfish boiling contest winners, The SWF Wrestling, Junior Lacrosse & Sumtin’ Sneaky