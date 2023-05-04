Corrections officer critical following assault by inmate that was soon to be released Published 2:55 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

A Jefferson County corrections officer remains in critical condition after he and another corrections officer were assaulted by an inmate set to be released that day.

On Monday at 5:30 p.m., the two jail employees whose names have not been released were taken to a local hospital after an attack at the correctional facility, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

While one has been treated and released, the other was flown to a Houston hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

According to the sheriff’s office, Alijah Gill, 17, had been given probation that morning on a felony theft charge and was about to be released.

Officials say he then attacked the two corrections officers, which was an immediate violation of his probation.

On Thursday, Judge John Stevens gave him a $250,000 bond in regards to the probation violation, and a combined $200,000 bond on two new charges of aggravated assault on a public servant.

Gill was arrested on a theft charge in October in Nederland.