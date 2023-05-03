Port Arthur Police: 17-year-old injures relative with knife, runs from SWAT response

Published 4:14 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

By PA News

Shan Simon

At 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Lakeview Drive in reference to an aggravated assault family violence.

A 17-year-old male had caused a non-life threatening injury to a relative by use of a knife, police said.

The victim left the residence, and the suspect refused to speak to or respond to investigating officers.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Members of the Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT were called out. Several attempts were made to establish communication with the suspect; however, those attempts were unsuccessful, police said.

The suspect finally exited the residence and ran in an attempt to escape the area but was quickly captured, according to authorities.

Subsequently, Port Arthur police identified a suspect, Shan Simon. He was taken to and booked in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility for aggravated assault family violence and evading arrest.

His bond is pending arraignment.

This case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.

More News

PHOTOS — Port Neches Chamber kicks of RiverFest fun

Work on Nederland High shines light on contractors’ needs. Well-paying jobs available locally.

Attorney General Paxton outlines $1.4M settlement with Port Arthur refinery for unauthorized pollution

VOTER’S GUIDE: Get to know the candidates for Port Arthur ISD Board of Trustees

Print Article