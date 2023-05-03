Port Arthur Police: 17-year-old injures relative with knife, runs from SWAT response Published 4:14 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

At 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Lakeview Drive in reference to an aggravated assault family violence.

A 17-year-old male had caused a non-life threatening injury to a relative by use of a knife, police said.

The victim left the residence, and the suspect refused to speak to or respond to investigating officers.

Members of the Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT were called out. Several attempts were made to establish communication with the suspect; however, those attempts were unsuccessful, police said.

The suspect finally exited the residence and ran in an attempt to escape the area but was quickly captured, according to authorities.

Subsequently, Port Arthur police identified a suspect, Shan Simon. He was taken to and booked in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility for aggravated assault family violence and evading arrest.

His bond is pending arraignment.

This case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.