MARY MEAUX — Workers in demand locally for high-paying construction jobs

Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Brian Turmail, left, speaks with Brent Price in the commons area/cafeteria of the school. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Work on the new Nederland High School sheds light on a growing career field — construction.

While construction is one of the nation’s fastest growing job markets in the nation, it is also a field in need of workers.

Brian Turmail, the national spokesman for the Associated General Contractors of America, said members of the association are having a hard time finding enough qualified workers to hire to keep pace with the demand.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Turmail, along with Thomas Neild, president of H.B. Neild & Sons; and Alysha Hill of Workforce Solutions of Southeast Texas, led media on a tour of the new high school site Wednesday.

By the numbers

The Beaumont-Port Arthur metro area added 2,100 new construction jobs between March 2022 and March 2023, which is a 12 percent increase.

Turmail said the area added more construction jobs than all but 18 of the 358 metro areas the association tracks.

The need and a solution

Turmail said that nationwide schools have pulled back investments in what was once a robust network called vocational education and is now dubbed career and technical education.

This, he said, sent a signal to students and families that those careers may not be as important for loved ones to follow.

“And that’s a real shame because construction jobs pay an average nationwide over $34 an hour, well above the average for non-farm jobs,” Turmail said. “So the bottom line is demand is really high all over the county.”

The association has launched a digital advertising campaign called Construction is Essential as a way to recruit new workers, and there’s a program to retain the new workers called Culture of Care.

Job seekers can take note of an upcoming Spring Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11 at the Bob Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Drive in Port Arthur.

Alysha Hill said the job fair is a partnership between Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas, Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce, Lamar State College Port Arthur, Valero Port Arthur refinery and Whataburger.

Workforce offers a number of programs to help job seekers and employers, she said. To contact Workforce, call 800-735-2988 or 877-834-5627.

Mary Meaux is a news reporter at The Port Arthur News. She can be reached at mary.meaux@panews.com.

More Opinion

MASTER GARDENER — Recognizing greening and canker diseases with Citrus Trees

BOB WEST — Babe Zaharias deck stacked with aces last week

ASK A COP — How far can someone drive with a blinker on and not change lanes? 

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Culinary Birds and human snacks plus Museum of the Gulf Coast family day nears

Print Article