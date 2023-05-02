RiverFest gets rolling with tasty competition; here are the winners Published 12:28 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

The smell of barbecue and sound of music filled Port Neches Riverfront Park Saturday as 17 teams gathered to compete in the annual Smoke on the Water BBQ Cook-off.

New this year was Kids Q, which included eight pork chops made by children from 5-16.

Winners were:

Grand Champion — Ed Foster, 9 Finger Q

Reserve Grand Champion — Chris Wilder, TXBBQAF

Brisket — Phillip Brent, In Memory Of

Chicken — Don Miro, The Sultans of Swine

Pork Spare Ribs — Chris Wilder, TXBBQAF

Kids Q — Raylen Richardson, Richardson BBQ

Beans — Chris Wilder, TXBBQAF

RiverFest gates open at 5 p.m. Wednesday for Faith and Family night.