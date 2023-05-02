RiverFest gets rolling with tasty competition; here are the winners
Published 12:28 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023
The smell of barbecue and sound of music filled Port Neches Riverfront Park Saturday as 17 teams gathered to compete in the annual Smoke on the Water BBQ Cook-off.
New this year was Kids Q, which included eight pork chops made by children from 5-16.
Winners were:
Grand Champion — Ed Foster, 9 Finger Q
Reserve Grand Champion — Chris Wilder, TXBBQAF
Brisket — Phillip Brent, In Memory Of
Chicken — Don Miro, The Sultans of Swine
Pork Spare Ribs — Chris Wilder, TXBBQAF
Kids Q — Raylen Richardson, Richardson BBQ
Beans — Chris Wilder, TXBBQAF
RiverFest gates open at 5 p.m. Wednesday for Faith and Family night.