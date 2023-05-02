Civic groups join to provide local children with beds

Published 12:26 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

By PA News

Pictured are members of the Rotary Club of Port Arthur and 100 Black Men of Greater Beaumont at a house in the 4400 block of Procter Street, where they assembled two sets of bunk beds for children ages 11, 8, 6 and 4. (Courtesy photo)

Members of the Rotary Club of Port Arthur, Rotary Club of Beaumont, 100 Black Men of Greater Beaumont, Lamar University Collegiate 100, Lamar University Football Team, Top Teen Ladies of Distinction of Beaumont and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority on Saturday joined together to deliver 38 beds to children in Port Arthur and Beaumont.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nonprofit that serves Orange, Jefferson and Hardin counties to provide beds for children up to 17.

The local chapter receives approximately 100 requests for beds each month. Beds are built on the second Saturday of each month and delivered the following Saturday.

Each costs approximately $250 and is delivered complete with bedding. For more information, call 409-718-0036.

