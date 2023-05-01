Summer driving season nears; analyst shares what Texas drivers can expect Published 5:45 am Monday, May 1, 2023

After declining the prior week at a slow pace, the drop in the national average has gained momentum.

Oil prices have come under additional selling pressure alongside wholesale gasoline prices, giving retailers room to pass on the lower prices, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Diesel prices have followed, falling to their lowest in over 13 months as demand remains weak due to concerns over the economy,” De Haan said. “With refinery maintenance wrapping up, we should see supplies start to build in the weeks ahead, just in time for the summer driving season, potentially putting more downward pressure on prices.”

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 12 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 1 cent per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 71.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.07 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.49/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.17/g, a difference of $1.68/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58/g today. The national average is up 8.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 59.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $3.19/g, down 5.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.24/g.

• San Antonio – $3.09/g, down 13.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.22/g.

• Austin – $3.14/g, down 11.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.26/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:



May 1, 2022: $3.85/g (U.S. Average: $4.17/g)

May 1, 2021: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

May 1, 2020: $1.52/g (U.S. Average: $1.77/g)

May 1, 2019: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

May 1, 2018: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

May 1, 2017: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

May 1, 2016: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

May 1, 2015: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

May 1, 2014: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

May 1, 2013: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)