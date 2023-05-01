Man shot at apartment complex found by Port Arthur Police wounded at another apartment complex Published 4:30 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

A Port Arthur man was shot Friday afternoon and located across town shortly after, authorities said.

Port Arthur Police were called to Louis Manor Apartments, 1300 Joe Louis Avenue, in reference to a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. Friday.

Responding officers found shell casings but no victim, Police Chief Tim Duriso said.

Soon afterward police received a call at Lakeview Palms, 5200 block of Gulfway Drive, and located a shooting victim there.

The victim was brought to a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, Duriso said.

Police are seeking his cooperation, Duriso added.

According to the chief, detectives do not have a motive to the shooting and do not know why the victim drove to Lakeview Palms, as he does not live at either apartment complex.

Police have a description of the alleged suspect but no suspect information is being released to the public as of Monday afternoon. No arrests have been made.

Duriso said aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges would be filed in the future.