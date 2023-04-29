Port Arthur, Port Neches triathletes hitting personal bests Published 12:08 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

First Response Urgent Care sponsored three triathletes from Southeast Texas to compete at Ironman Texas “The Americas Championship” in The Woodlands.

Dr. Thi Nguyen of Port Arthur, Crystal Moore of Port Neches and Kento Anjima of Port Arthur competed last weekend.

The Ironman Texas triathlon leads athletes along a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and 26.2-mile run throughout The Woodlands and allows a time limit of 17 hours to complete the race.

Nguyen finished with a personal best and shaved off 2 hours from his first Ironman in Waco last year. He completed the race in 14 hours and 23 minutes. Nguyen is the medical director at First Response Urgent Care in Port Arthur and Lumberton.

Anjima turned in a personal best by an hour and finished the race in an impressive 13 hours and 27 minutes. Anjima is the athletics trainer and strength & conditioning coach for the Seahawks athletic teams at Lamar State College Port Arthur.

This was Moore’s fourth Ironman. She finished with a personal best by 23 minutes with an incredible time of 11 hours and 18 minutes. She placed high enough in her age group to qualify to compete in Kona Hawaii at the Ironman World Championship Oct 14.

Moore is a certified athletic trainer with a master’s in nutrition and is a triathlon coach at All Tri Performance.

All three triathletes represented their state well and made Southeast Texas proud.

First Response Urgent Care officials are excited to support sponsored triathlete Moore continue her training to compete next at the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii in six months. This event is considered the ultimate physical, mental and emotional test of strength, resilience and endurance in the world.