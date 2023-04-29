ON THE MENU — Sharonda’s Savory Kitchen is family inspired and family built Published 12:48 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

1 of 5

BEAUMONT — Sharonda Williams has always loved to cook and would give away hot meals to friends and family.

It was her mother who told her to start selling the food and stop giving it away. So, she began selling meals from her home.

It was at that time she mentioned to her husband a desire to sell her food from a food truck. On Mothers Day 2017, her husband gifted her a food truck.

It took them more than a year to get the truck fixed and ready to start selling meals.

She officially opened the food truck Oct. 10, 2018, on the corner of 4th Street and Corley Avenue in Beaumont. Within a year she outgrew the truck and moved into an American Legion hall.

From there she went to a gas station, where she came up with “Soul Food Sunday.”

Unfortunately, Williams got sick and was unable to renew the space.

That didn’t stop her, as Williams found her current location and was handed the keys immediately, and the current operation of Sharonda’s Savory Kitchen was born.

It is her first brick-and-mortar building she has enjoyed solely for her restaurant.

She opened the doors at 3308 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Beaumont in May 2022. It has not always been easy, but Williams thanks God for all she has been able to do in her first year business.

SOUL FOOD

Soul Food is served at Sharonda’s Savory Kitchen, which features daily specials consisting of meat choices, rice and gravy, choice of sides and bread.

However, the restaurant always has turkey wings, baked chicken and meatballs.

Every two to three days, Sharonda’s also serves oxtails.

Williams said a customer favorite side is okra-sausage-shrimp served with rice on the side. Customers can order the okra-sausage-shrimp as a meal with rice and cornbread for $6 for 12 ounces.

As of right now, Sharonda’s Savory Kitchen operates as a drive through-only operation but does offer catering for parties, events and industrial workers.

If feeding 100 or more, restaurant operators need a month’s notice to prepare.

Those interested in knowing the daily specials can sign up to have the menu texted to you weekly.

Sharonda’s Savory Kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Call 409-242-9456 for more information.