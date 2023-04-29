Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 17-23

Published 12:12 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from April 17 to April 23:

  • Haleigh Burkhalter, 35, possession of a controlled substance
  • Deon Harper, 30, warrant other agency
  • Jaylon Fitzgerald, 24, warrant other agency
  • San Woods, 33, possession of a controlled substance
  • Jesse Distefano, 38, public intoxication
  • Dwayne Achee, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 17 to April 23:

April 17

  • An information report was completed in the 3500 block of Helena.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Theft and credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 1000 block of North 30th Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3200 block of West Boston.

April 18

  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 600 block of North 9th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
  • An officer assisted another agency in the 1200 block of East Locust, Bloomington, Illinois.

April 19

  • No reports.

April 20

  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 1200 block of South 36th Street.

April 21

  • No reports

April 22

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of North 14th Street.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
  • Criminal mischief and terroristic threat was reported in the 500 block of North 23rdStreet.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 900 block of Avenue B.

April 23

  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3200 block of FM 365.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 200 block of South 4 ½ Street.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.
  • An information report was completed in the 600 block of South 37th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of South 6th Street.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and Nederland warrants in the 2500 block of North Twin City Highway.

 

