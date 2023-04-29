Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 17-23 Published 12:12 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from April 17 to April 23:

Haleigh Burkhalter, 35, possession of a controlled substance

Deon Harper, 30, warrant other agency

Jaylon Fitzgerald, 24, warrant other agency

San Woods, 33, possession of a controlled substance

Jesse Distefano, 38, public intoxication

Dwayne Achee, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 17 to April 23:

April 17

An information report was completed in the 3500 block of Helena.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Theft and credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 1000 block of North 30 th Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3200 block of West Boston.

April 18

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 600 block of North 9 th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 700 block of North 11 th Street.

Street. An officer assisted another agency in the 1200 block of East Locust, Bloomington, Illinois.

April 19

No reports.

April 20

Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 1200 block of South 36th Street.

April 21

No reports

April 22

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of North 14 th Street.

Street. A dog bite was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.

Criminal mischief and terroristic threat was reported in the 500 block of North 23 rd Street.

Street. A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 900 block of Avenue B.

April 23