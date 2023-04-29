Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 17-23
Published 12:12 am Saturday, April 29, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from April 17 to April 23:
- Haleigh Burkhalter, 35, possession of a controlled substance
- Deon Harper, 30, warrant other agency
- Jaylon Fitzgerald, 24, warrant other agency
- San Woods, 33, possession of a controlled substance
- Jesse Distefano, 38, public intoxication
- Dwayne Achee, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Nederland warrants
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 17 to April 23:
April 17
- An information report was completed in the 3500 block of Helena.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Theft and credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 1000 block of North 30th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3200 block of West Boston.
April 18
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 600 block of North 9th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 1200 block of East Locust, Bloomington, Illinois.
April 19
- No reports.
April 20
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 1200 block of South 36th Street.
April 21
- No reports
April 22
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of North 14th Street.
- A dog bite was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
- Criminal mischief and terroristic threat was reported in the 500 block of North 23rdStreet.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 900 block of Avenue B.
April 23
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3200 block of FM 365.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 200 block of South 4 ½ Street.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.
- An information report was completed in the 600 block of South 37th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of South 6th Street.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and Nederland warrants in the 2500 block of North Twin City Highway.