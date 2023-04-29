Aggravated assault, robberies lowlight this Jefferson County indictments
Published 12:14 am Saturday, April 29, 2023
A Jefferson County grand jury handed down indictments for a variety of felony offenses ranging from homicide and aggravated assault to robberies:
- Jaren Battles, 18, of Orange was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred March 18.
- Jaren Battles, 18, of Orange was indicted for aggravated for an incident that occurred March 18.
- Armani Rashaad Wallace, 20, of Orange was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred March 18.
- Armani Rashaad Wallace, 20, of Orange was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred March 18.
- Trevor James Cormier, 43, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Feb. 23.
- Jacob Shawn Holland, 21, of Nederland was indicted for assault family/house member impeding breathing/circulation for an incident that occurred March 8.
- Devonta Card’a Joubert, 22, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest detention with a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 23.
- Ross Allen Keddy, 41, of West Orange was indicted for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more for an incident that occurred Feb. 20.
- Delton D. Marpoe, 22, Beaumont transient, was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Feb. 28.
- Kristopher Montalvo, 35, Port Arthur transient, was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Feb. 20.
- John Carlos Morales, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for deadly conduct discharge firearm at individual(s) for an incident that occurred Feb. 18.
- Jalon Deontray Nixon, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for obstruction or retaliation for an incident that occurred March 21.
- Joanna Elizabeth Palmer, 39, of Port Neches was indicted for assault on a peace officer/judge for an incident that occurred April 2.
- Austin Major Reed, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Feb. 12.
- Timothy Edward Sims, also known as Timothy Edward Simms, 55, Beaumont transient was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred March 12.
- Keonte D. Small, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred March 3.
- Denise Youtette Thomas, 40, Beaumont transient, was indicted for credit card or debit card abuse for an incident that occurred Feb. 4.
- Kim Tatman Turner, 47, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred May 25.
- Joshua Allen Wade, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon for an incident that occurred Jan. 31.
- Ryan Keith Williams, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault against a public servant for an incident that occurred Dec. 27.
- Ryan Keith Williams, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for resisting arrest, search or transport with deadly weapon for an incident that occurred Dec. 27.
- Ryan Keith Williams, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for harassment of a public servant for an incident that occurred Dec. 27.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case