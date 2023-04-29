Aggravated assault, robberies lowlight this Jefferson County indictments Published 12:14 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

A Jefferson County grand jury handed down indictments for a variety of felony offenses ranging from homicide and aggravated assault to robberies:

Jaren Battles, 18, of Orange was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred March 18.

Jaren Battles, 18, of Orange was indicted for aggravated for an incident that occurred March 18.

Armani Rashaad Wallace, 20, of Orange was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred March 18.

Armani Rashaad Wallace, 20, of Orange was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred March 18.

Trevor James Cormier, 43, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Feb. 23.

Jacob Shawn Holland, 21, of Nederland was indicted for assault family/house member impeding breathing/circulation for an incident that occurred March 8.

Devonta Card’a Joubert, 22, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest detention with a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 23.

Ross Allen Keddy, 41, of West Orange was indicted for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more for an incident that occurred Feb. 20.

Delton D. Marpoe, 22, Beaumont transient, was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Feb. 28.

Kristopher Montalvo, 35, Port Arthur transient, was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Feb. 20.

John Carlos Morales, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for deadly conduct discharge firearm at individual(s) for an incident that occurred Feb. 18.

Jalon Deontray Nixon, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for obstruction or retaliation for an incident that occurred March 21.

Joanna Elizabeth Palmer, 39, of Port Neches was indicted for assault on a peace officer/judge for an incident that occurred April 2.

Austin Major Reed, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Feb. 12.

Timothy Edward Sims, also known as Timothy Edward Simms, 55, Beaumont transient was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred March 12.

Keonte D. Small, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred March 3.

Denise Youtette Thomas, 40, Beaumont transient, was indicted for credit card or debit card abuse for an incident that occurred Feb. 4.

Kim Tatman Turner, 47, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred May 25.

Joshua Allen Wade, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon for an incident that occurred Jan. 31.

Ryan Keith Williams, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault against a public servant for an incident that occurred Dec. 27.

Ryan Keith Williams, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for resisting arrest, search or transport with deadly weapon for an incident that occurred Dec. 27.

Ryan Keith Williams, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for harassment of a public servant for an incident that occurred Dec. 27.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case