TxDOT advises of major Port Arthur road closure this Saturday

Published 12:18 am Friday, April 28, 2023

By PA News

The Texas Department of Transportation announced major Port Arthur lane closures for Saturday.

The right lane of US. 69 northbound from TX 73 to Jimmy Johnson Boulevard will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The right lane of TX 73 westbound near the connector to US. 69 northbound, as well as the connector, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Crews will be relocating high mast illumination components, traffic officials said.

All scheduled work is weather permitting.

