PHOTO FEATURE — May declared as Older Americans Month in Port Arthur

May declared as Older Americans Month in Port Arthur

Representatives of Nutrition and Services for Seniors went before Port Arthur City Council this week, where Mayor Thurman Bartie presented them with a proclamation declaring May as Older Americans Month in Port Arthur.

“The older adults in P.A. should be commended for their role in creating and fostering the fiber of our community and our nation,” Bartie read from the document.

Afterward CEO Janci Kimball told the council they were appreciated.

“It’s because of you that we’re able to do what we do,” she said. “And I just want to share with you how lucky the citizens of Port Arthur are to have you fighting for them, and we appreciate that. Because arm-in-arm, we can really deliver a difference to so, so many, and the need is so great.”