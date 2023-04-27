Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 19-25

Published 12:18 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from April 19 to April 25:

 April 19

  • A theft was reported in the 4200 block of Willowoak.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 7200 block of Howe.

 April 20

  • A theft was reported in the 6400 block of 39th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 4500 block of Kelly.

 April 21

  • Trang Thanh Le, 42, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 4100 block of Redwood.

 April 22

  • An assault was reported in the 5200 block of 33rd Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 4300 block of Cleveland.

 April 23

  • Guillermo Castillo III, 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Ruby.
  • Margarita Zamora, 25, was arrested for public intoxication in the 2600 block of Ruby.
  • Cindy Cardenas, 34, was arrested for assault causes bodily injury in the 2000 block of Ray.
  • Blaz Comeaux, 36, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of 2nd.
  • An assault was reported in the 4200 block of Taft.

 April 24

  • Emanuel Paul, 31, was arrested for public intoxication in the 2500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 2700 block of 1st Avenue.

 April 25

  • Austin Viator, 26, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6100 block of Coolidge.

