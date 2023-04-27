Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 19-25

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from April 19 to April 25:

April 19

Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 7200 block of Howe.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

A theft was reported in the 4200 block of Willowoak.

April 20

A theft was reported in the 4500 block of Kelly.

A theft was reported in the 6400 block of 39th Street.

April 21

Trang Thanh Le, 42, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 4100 block of Redwood.

April 22

An assault was reported in the 4300 block of Cleveland.

An assault was reported in the 5200 block of 33rd Street.

April 23

Guillermo Castillo III, 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Ruby.

Margarita Zamora, 25, was arrested for public intoxication in the 2600 block of Ruby.

Cindy Cardenas, 34, was arrested for assault causes bodily injury in the 2000 block of Ray.

Blaz Comeaux, 36, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of 2nd.