Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 19-25
Published 12:18 am Thursday, April 27, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from April 19 to April 25:
April 19
- A theft was reported in the 4200 block of Willowoak.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
- Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 7200 block of Howe.
April 20
- A theft was reported in the 6400 block of 39th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 4500 block of Kelly.
April 21
- Trang Thanh Le, 42, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 4100 block of Redwood.
April 22
- An assault was reported in the 5200 block of 33rd Street.
- An assault was reported in the 4300 block of Cleveland.
April 23
- Guillermo Castillo III, 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Ruby.
- Margarita Zamora, 25, was arrested for public intoxication in the 2600 block of Ruby.
- Cindy Cardenas, 34, was arrested for assault causes bodily injury in the 2000 block of Ray.
- Blaz Comeaux, 36, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of 2nd.
- An assault was reported in the 4200 block of Taft.
April 24
- Emanuel Paul, 31, was arrested for public intoxication in the 2500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 2700 block of 1st Avenue.
April 25
- Austin Viator, 26, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6100 block of Coolidge.