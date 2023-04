Port Arthur Police looking for help identifying man, woman seen using stolen debit card Published 12:55 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man and woman who were caught on camera using a stolen debit card in Walmart.

If you know the identity of either person please call the detective 409-983-8623 or you can call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-8477.

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.