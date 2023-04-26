Port Arthur LNG phase 1 construction and operational team hosting Open House this week Published 12:01 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Constructive Conversations: A Port Arthur LNG Informational Open House is coming to Sabine Pass Thursday evening.

Representatives of Port Arthur LNG and Bechtel Energy are hosting an informational open house to introduce the community and local vendors and suppliers to the team constructing the Port Arthur LNG export project near Sabine Pass on Highway 87.

Sempra Infrastructure Partners, LP (Sempra Infrastructure), reached a positive final investment decision (FID) March 20 for the development, construction and operation of the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project.

Sempra Infrastructure has contracted with global engineering, construction and project management firm Bechtel Energy Inc. and has issued a final notice to proceed for the project.

The Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project is fully permitted and is designed to include two natural gas liquefaction trains, two liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tanks and associated facilities with a nameplate capacity of approximately 13 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa).

Total capital expenditures for the Port Arthur Phase 1 project are estimated at $13 billion.

Port Arthur LNG and Bechtel representatives, including Martin Hupka, president of LNG & Net Zero Solutions at Sempra Infrastructure and Paul Marsden, president of Bechtel Energy.

The event is scheduled from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sabine Pass ISD Gymnasium, 5641 South Gulfway Drive in Sabine Pass.