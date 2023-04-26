Port Arthur council candidates meet and greet set for Sunday

Published 12:28 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

By PA News

The Epsilon Theta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Port Arthur Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity is hosting a Meet and Greet of the Port Arthur City Council candidates.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Meet and Greet provides an opportunity for the community to hear the candidates present their views and discuss plans regarding key issues impacting the City of Port Arthur.

The Meet and Greet is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the YMCA of Southeast Texas – Port Arthur, 6790 9th Ave.

