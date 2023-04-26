Nominate the best mom in Groves Published 12:22 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

The Groves Chamber of Commerce & Tourist Center is accepting Mother of The Year nomination letters.

To nominate a mother, submit a letter stating why she should be selected “Mother of The Year” in 500 words or less. Also, include her name and address and daytime telephone number.

The only restriction is the nominee must be a resident of Groves.

A committee will review the entries, and the person who submitted the winning entry will be notified. The deadline for entries is May 1.

Nominations may be mailed or delivered to 4399 Main Avenue in Groves, TX 77619.

There is a mail slot that can be utilized for afterhours drop off your nominations.