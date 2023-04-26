Groves woman formally sentenced following 2020 altercation with a knife

Published 1:56 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Barbara Kennerly

A Groves woman received a 7-year sentence as part of a plea deal in a stabbing case.

Barbara Kennerly, 62, was sentenced Wednesday morning in Judge John Stevens’ Criminal District Court, a court coordinator said.

Kennerly was deemed a habitual offender due to prior convictions and accepted the 7-year sentencing cap in March in connection with a 2020 stabbing.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon usually carries a sentence of 2 to 20 years in prison and can include up to a $10,000 fine. A habitual offender is a person who has at least two prior felony convictions, which Kennerly has.

The sentence for a habitual offender is enhanced to 5 to 99 years or life and the D.A.’s office offered the 7-year cap last month, which she accepted.

The current case stems from a 2020 altercation in which Kennerly cut another woman with a knife.

