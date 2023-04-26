Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas awards $1K scholarships to area graduates

Published 5:21 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

By PA News

A 2019 ribbon cutting ceremony was held at 700 North St., Beaumont for the new Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas offices. (Courtesy photo)

Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas proudly announced the 2023 Larry Beaulieu Scholarship Recipients.

The Larry Beaulieu Scholarship was created to support the education and development of sons and daughters of area law enforcement officers and to also honor the visionary leadership of the organization’s founding chairman, Larry Beaulieu.

This year’s recipients are as follows:

Kailey Carraway,  Nederland High School, daughter of Jeremy Carraway with Texas Department of Public Safety.

Brynn Courts , Vidor High School, daughter of Jeff Courts with Vidor Police Department.

Jordan Fowler,  Lumberton High School, son of Derrick Fowler with Beaumont Police Department.

Madison Kokenes,  Lumberton High School, daughter of Brian Kokenes with Beaumont Police Department.

Jesson Moses,  Woodville High School, son of Shane Moses with Texas Department of Public Safety.

Landon Proenza,  PNG High School, son of Justin Proenza with Beaumont Police Department.

Kenzie Schroeder,  West Hardin High School, daughter of Chief Aaron Burleson with Sour Lake Police Department.

Kinley Thompson , Warren High School, daughter of Nicholas Thompson with Beaumont Police Department.

