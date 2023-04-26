City opens applications from ambulance services

Published 12:24 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

By PA News

An employee with Acadian Ambulance decontaminates an ambulance. (Courtesy photo)

The City of Port Arthur has opened applications to ambulance services seeking a permit to operate within the city limits.

Fire Chief Greg Benson said the department’s medical group recently met to make recommendations for improving emergency services.

“Whomever is chosen, they will have to comply with the current ordinance that was updated last fall,” Benson said. “It sets up a better structure for what the expectations are for the service level you will provide in the city.”

The requirements for emergency medical vehicles are listed in Chapter 114 of the city’s Code of Ordinances.

Benson said the fire department is generally first on scene, with 75 percent of its calls being medical in nature.

Any ambulance service permitted to operate in Port Arthur will have to abide by a response time no longer than eight minutes.

Applications, along with a $1,000 non-refundable application fee, must be time stamped by 3 p.m. May 5 and can be mailed to City of Port Arthur City Secretary, P.O. Box 1089, Port Arthur, Texas 77641; or City of Port Arthur City Secretary, 444 4th Street, 4th Floor, Port Arthur Texas, 77640.

