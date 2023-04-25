Scammers likely left after area after police warned residents Published 12:20 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

ORANGE — A group of scammers recently operating in the City of Orange likely left the area thanks to some savvy residents.

City officials learned individuals were contacting residents in the Historic District of Orange claiming to be contracted with the city’s water department. They were leaving door hangers, soliciting business and giving false information.

Once police were made aware of the issue, authorities alerted the public via traditional, social media and other channels.

After that there were no more calls of scammers and no victims came forward, according to police.

“I think we have some pretty smart citizens here in Orange,” Det. Nick Medina said.

No arrests have been made as of Monday, he added.

“It is believed this group is operating out of a white truck. If you encounter this group, please immediately contact the Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026, or in an emergency dial 911,” according to information from the City.

There was also another scam in play where a person was calling residents claiming to be with City Hall and telling them they won a sweepstakes. This was not legitimate and not associated with City Hall.

When asked if police believe the suspects got spooked and left after information was released about the scam, Medina said that is what usually happens.