Opal Mildred Johnson, 97, of Groves, Texas, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at her residence in Groves.

She was a devoted wife; beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend.

She loved her church family of First Baptist, Groves and was a proud member of the Groves Senior Citizens chapter.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

Officiating will be Dr. Joe Worley and Reverend Charles Miller. Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

Opal was born in Rosebud, Texas, on July 10, 1925, to Mallie Wilkerson Jones, and Verdie Louella Wigginton-Jones.

She was raised on a farm to sharecroppers and graduated from Rosebud High School in 1943.

She moved to Port Arthur in the 1940’s to work at The Texas Company during WW2. After the war, she began working at The Gulf for the next 15 years, until she decided to stay home to raise a family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harlan Johnson, brothers, Lloyd, Wilburn, and Clarence “Cowboy” Jones, sister, Marie Stroope, Imojene Butaud, and Freda Salarandi.

She is survived by her two sons, Randy Johnson, and wife Lidia of Groves, TX; and Rickey Johnson, and wife Renee of Magnolia, TX; six grandchildren, Juan “J.R.” Cuellar III and wife Jessamyn, Ivan Johnson, Ryan Johnson, and wife Angel, Tessa Johnson, Moriah Johnson, Bethany Shepherd and husband Joshua; nine great-grandchildren, Emalie, Carlie, Chelsie, Jacob, Jared, Julia, Luz, Clark and Bruce; and one great-great-grandchild, sweet baby James.

Our hearts are heavy without you, but we rejoice because you are home now. Until we meet again, we will live everyday by your wonderful, graceful, and loving example. We love you.