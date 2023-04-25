Gun pulled during altercation near FM 365, US 69 Published 12:26 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

A Port Arthur 19-year-old was arrested at gunpoint Monday morning following an armed altercation, authorities said.

At approximately 8:24 a.m., a 911 call indicated two people were fighting over a gun in the roadway in the vicinity of FM 365 and US 69.

Port Arthur Police Department officers arrived and took a suspect in custody “at gunpoint within four minutes of receiving the call for service,” a PAPD release said.

“Officers learned that the victim was transporting the suspect from Beaumont to a destination in Port Arthur, during which time the suspect pulled a handgun and attempted to rob the driver of property,” Officer Wendy Billiot said.

“A struggle ensued, and the suspect jumped from the moving vehicle, sustaining minor injuries.”

The victim sustained minor injuries and no property was lost.

The suspect, 19-year-old John Quincy Mayon of Port Arthur, was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and booked for aggravated robbery.