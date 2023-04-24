Nederland authorities follow up on school shooting threat; deem it “not creditable”
Published 9:21 am Monday, April 24, 2023
Nederland police and public school officials followed about a weekend threat, saying Monday morning is was creditable.
It was reported this weekend that a student made comments about a school shooting.
“This was found to be not creditable,” a Nederland Independent School District statement read.
“Nederland Police Department determined it was a child saying things that shouldn’t be said.”