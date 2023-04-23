Area woman indicted after attack on 70-year-old amputee Published 12:28 am Sunday, April 23, 2023

A Beaumont woman was indicted for allegedly hitting and biting an elderly amputee.

The indictment stems from a March 13 incident that reportedly occurred at a Beaumont home.

According to court documents, Michael Peterson, 42, reportedly accused the 70-year-old woman of letting people into the house to steal her belongings.

The victim told police she was sitting on the couch when Peterson grabbed her and threw her to the ground, striking her several times in the back of the head and in the face with a closed fist. Peterson reportedly bit her left hand as well.

The woman told police a neighbor was able to get her in her wheelchair and away for the house and Peterson.

Police stated in the report that both of the victim’s eyes were bruised and swollen and she had what appeared to be a bite mark on her left band and blood on her clothes from the wound.

Peterson reportedly had to be placed in a restraint due to her behavior and hitting the windows of the patrol vehicle.

She was charged with injury to the elderly/disabled due to the victim being over the age 65 and being in a wheelchair due to missing a leg.

Peterson remains in the Jefferson County Corre