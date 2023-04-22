Port Arthur man allegedly seen on surveillance stealing case of beer indicted in Jefferson County Published 12:38 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

A Port Arthur man who reportedly tried to steal a case of beer from a local store after closing was indicted for burglary of a building.

According to the probable cause affidavit for the arrest of Christopher Bryan Jones, 43, police were called to El Paisano Family Food, 2600 Memorial Blvd., at approximately 1:19 a.m. Jan 10 in reference to a burglary alarm.

The owner told dispatch his surveillance showed a male walking around inside of his store. As police arrived a man fled on bicycle in an unknown direction.

Officers did find a case of beer that had been removed from the store and also the bicycle the man used to get away with, the document read.

Footage of the crime was shown to an officer, who was reportedly able to identify the suspect as Jones. The store owner also identified the man through a photo.

Jones was later arrested and charged with burglary of a building with bond set at $15,000. As of Friday he was still in the county jail.