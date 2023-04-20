Ronald Joseph Nunez Published 4:52 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

Ronald Joseph Nunez, 89, of Port Arthur passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Ronald was born on September 19, 1933 to Alvin and Adele (Landry) Nunez in New Iberia, LA.

They moved residences several times eventually settling permanently in Port Arthur in 1945.

Ronald graduated from Thomas Jefferson HS in 1952.

He married Beverly Edgerly on February 12, 1955 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church.

Ronald joined the National Guard in 1951 and was drafted into the Army in 1955. In 1968 he joined the Navy and served in Vietnam until April 1970; then remained in the Army Reserves.

Ronald retired from Texaco Refinery in 1982 after 30 years of employment.

Dad loved high school football and old cars especially, Mercury’s.

He was always a great provider for his family, sometime having 2-3 jobs at a time.

He built duplex apartments and had several rent houses to supplement his income; even buying a trailer park at one time.

Dad instilled work ethic and manners in all of his 6 children. Thank You Dad.

After years of hard work his last few years were spent in his home where he was blessed to have his daughters take care of him. And we his daughters were equally blessed to be able to do so. You will be missed.

A very very special thanks to Altus Hospice and especially to his nurses Kami, Natasha and Christina.

Ronald was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Beverly Nunez, his son, Richard Nunez and parents, Alvin and Adele Nunez.

Ronald is survived by his children, Donna Patrick (David) of Sulphur, LA, Ronald Nunez Jr. (Teresa) of Cedar Park, TX, Karen Kniffin (Bob) of Austin, TX, Gail Nunez of South Padre Island, TX, Janet Nunez of Port Arthur, TX. He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a rosary to be prayed at 6:30 PM at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday April 21, 2023 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church.

Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, with military honors by Southeast Texas Veterans Service Group.

Honoring Ronald as pallbearers will be Ronnie Nunez, David Patrick, Derek Patrick, Bob Kniffin, Jared Leger, Austin Nunez, Ragen Nunez and John Edgerly.

Although she strongly disagrees to being singled out, our sister, Janet, deserves all the Love and Thanks for caring for our Mom (passed in 2016), our brother Richard (passed in 2022) and now our Dad. She is our angel on earth.