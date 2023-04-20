Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 10-16
Published 12:28 am Thursday, April 20, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from April 10 to April 16:
- Angelo Nicio, 33, assault causes bodily injury-family violence
- Haleigh Burkhalter, 35, Nederland warrants
- Antonio Xante Lobos, 24, warrant other agency
- Donna Denton, 54, driving while intoxicated with open container
- Shelby Loupe, 28, public intoxication
- Jonathan Hinojosa, 29, driving while intoxicated
- Ross Holland, 35, driving while intoxicated
- Dillen Richard, 24, driving while intoxicated, evading arrest with a vehicle
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 10 to April16:
April 10
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.
- Assault family violence-impede breathing and deadly conduct was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue H.
April 11
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
April 12
- An animal bite was reported in the 2200 block of Allan Court.
- A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 3200 block of Youmans.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 500 block of North 11th Street.
- An information report was completed in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.
April 13
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.
April 14
- An officer assisted another agency in the 2200 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Interference with child custody was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
- Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue C.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.
April 15
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container in the 1300 block of South U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of South 17th Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1500 block of Kent.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 300 block of South 2nd Street.
- An information report was completed in the 1100 block of Chicago.
April 16
- Criminal trespass in a habitation was reported in the 1500 block of Avenue K.
- A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 800 block of South 11th Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1700 block of Canal.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest with a vehicle near Avenue H and South 27th Street.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.