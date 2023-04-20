Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 10-16 Published 12:28 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from April 10 to April 16:

Angelo Nicio, 33, assault causes bodily injury-family violence

Haleigh Burkhalter, 35, Nederland warrants

Antonio Xante Lobos, 24, warrant other agency

Donna Denton, 54, driving while intoxicated with open container

Shelby Loupe, 28, public intoxication

Jonathan Hinojosa, 29, driving while intoxicated

Ross Holland, 35, driving while intoxicated

Dillen Richard, 24, driving while intoxicated, evading arrest with a vehicle

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 10 to April16:

April 10

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.

Assault family violence-impede breathing and deadly conduct was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue H.

April 11

Theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

April 12

An animal bite was reported in the 2200 block of Allan Court.

A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 3200 block of Youmans.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 500 block of North 11 th Street.

Street. An information report was completed in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.

April 13

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of North 27 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.

April 14

An officer assisted another agency in the 2200 block of North Twin City Highway.

Interference with child custody was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.

Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue C.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.

April 15

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container in the 1300 block of South U.S. 69.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of South 17 th Street.

Street. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1500 block of Kent.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 300 block of South 2 nd Street.

Street. An information report was completed in the 1100 block of Chicago.

April 16