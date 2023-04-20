Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 10-16

Published 12:28 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from April 10 to April 16:

  • Angelo Nicio, 33, assault causes bodily injury-family violence
  • Haleigh Burkhalter, 35, Nederland warrants
  • Antonio Xante Lobos, 24, warrant other agency
  • Donna Denton, 54, driving while intoxicated with open container
  • Shelby Loupe, 28, public intoxication
  • Jonathan Hinojosa, 29, driving while intoxicated
  • Ross Holland, 35, driving while intoxicated
  • Dillen Richard, 24, driving while intoxicated, evading arrest with a vehicle

 

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 10 to April16:

April 10

  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.
  • Assault family violence-impede breathing and deadly conduct was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue H.

April 11

  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

April 12

  • An animal bite was reported in the 2200 block of Allan Court.
  • A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 3200 block of Youmans.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 500 block of North 11th Street.
  • An information report was completed in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.

April 13

  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.

April 14

  • An officer assisted another agency in the 2200 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • Interference with child custody was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
  • Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue C.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.

April 15

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container in the 1300 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of South 17th Street.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1500 block of Kent.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 300 block of South 2nd Street.
  • An information report was completed in the 1100 block of Chicago.

April 16

  • Criminal trespass in a habitation was reported in the 1500 block of Avenue K.
  • A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 800 block of South 11th Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1700 block of Canal.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest with a vehicle near Avenue H and South 27th Street.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.

