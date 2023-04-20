Have you noticed increased Port Arthur police vehicles on the road? This could be why Published 12:26 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

Additional law enforcement was out and about in Port Arthur Wednesday looking for upwards of 200 people with municipal court warrants.

Last week PAPD took to social media to alert the public of the upcoming warrant roundup, saying the police department and the municipal court were doing some spring cleaning and clearing out of overdue accounts.

The department went on to say if a person has a warrant it would be a benefit to them to go to the court and handle their business and that payment plans can be set up in most cases.

But on Wednesday those arrested on the warrants could also face additional charges such as for a tow truck, bond, childcare or loss of income.

PAPD Chief Tim Duriso said they are looking for individuals who haven’t paid their fines and a warrant was issued by a municipal court judge.

A list of those who were not issued a warrant will be made public, Duriso said.

“This is the first step in trying to gain compliance. Another one is to be scheduled some time in the future,” he said.