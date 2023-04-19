Nederland crime stats show changes since 2021 Published 12:30 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

NEDERLAND — Crime statistics for the City of Nederland remain in line with previous years, experiencing no big dips or increases.

Nederland Police Department’s 2022 Annual Report provides a detailed look and shows property crimes increased by 41 from 2021 to 2022.

There were 139 burglaries and 59 motor vehicle burglaries reported in 2022.

Theft cases were broken down by the dollar amount of the items stolen, whether or not the suspect had previous convictions, whether it was theft of gasoline, and all other thefts.

Aggravated assaults are down with 22 cases in 2021 and nine cases in 2022. Aggravated assaults include aggravated assault-family violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence, and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

There were four aggravated robberies in 2021 and one in 2022.

Sexual assault cases numbered 12 in 2021 and four in 2022, while sexual assault on a child cases numbered nine in 2021 and six in 2022.

In 2021 there were 120 reported cases of theft while in 2022 there were 138 reported cases of theft.

In the report, Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter noted officers filed a total of 1,713 reports in 2022, which was a decrease of 43 from the previous year.

There were 1,975 offenses on the reports, which he said is a decrease of 129 total offenses for the year.

Violent crimes accounted for a total of 1.15 percent per 1,000 of the population.

In 2022, NPD employed 27 peace officers as well as 11 telecommunications operators, one court administrator, one court clerk, one administrative secretary, seven school crossing guards and two reserve crossing guards.

Porter said crime numbers stayed static from the previous year with no visible trends.

Nederland City Manage Chris Duque said the Nederland Police Department continues to work diligently to ensure the safety of the community.

“NPD is a team comprised of hard-working and dedicated public servants. In addition, everyday our officers engage with the community to maintain a positive relationship with citizens, visitors, businesses, students, etc.,” Duque said. “To say I’m proud of the team of officers would be an understatement.”