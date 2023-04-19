LSCPA’s 1st group of peer mentors and SI leaders set to graduate Published 12:22 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Lamar State College Port Arthur is proud to announce the graduation of its first group of Peer Mentors and SI Leaders.

These seniors from Wilson Early College High School were hired by LSCPA in 2022 and have since become an integral part of the program’s success.

Peer mentors were specifically hired to be a guiding hand for Wilson’s ninth grade students, providing them with unwavering support as they navigate the complex world of college education.

These mentors have gone above and beyond to ensure the ninth graders feel comfortable in the college environment, and are well-equipped to succeed academically, college officials said.

Meanwhile, SI Leaders have taken on a crucial academic role inside and outside the classroom. These student leaders were hired to provide additional support to 11th grade Wilson students in traditionally challenging courses.

By offering instructional sessions outside of class time, these leaders have given 11th grade students the opportunity to learn from someone who has taken the course, and excel in their studies.

Both groups of student workers have proven to be invaluable assets to the Pathway to Excellence Department of LSCPA.

The 2023-2024 application for SI Leaders & Peer Mentors recently closed, and college leaders said there is great excitement in announcing a significant increase in interested applications compared to last year.

For more information on this milestone or to learn about the Pathway to Excellence, call Trenida Lewis, the Director of Excelencia Center, at lewistd@lamarpa.edu.