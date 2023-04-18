Winners for Life awards Gift of Life Foundation $12K at Pink Tea Published 12:24 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Winners for Life awarded the Gift of Life Foundation with $12,000 at its 21st annual Pink Tea.

The event was held April 8 at the Port Arthur Civic Center.

The funds will be earmarked to provide free mammograms and other assistance to the uninsured in the community.

More than 400 people attended the luncheon, making it the largest turnout since the group’s inception.

Breast cancer survivors were recognized and serenaded by a local favorite, vocalist Dwight Wagner.

Several youth groups volunteered to serve at the luncheon, as well.

The organizations include: the Kappa League, Xinos and Kudos, National Honor Society, and Top Teens of America.

For more information on the event and WFL, contact President Tracey Frelow-Young at 409-749-9510.

Winners for Life falls under the umbrella of three health initiatives of Rilassati Women’s Retreats.