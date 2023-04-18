State, federal agencies investigating Nederland business after small explosion Published 12:36 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

NEDERLAND — The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office and Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the small explosion that injured three people at AmSpec LLC earlier earlier this month.

Juan Rodriguez, OSHA deputy regional director, office of Public Affairs, confirmed they are investigating the mishap but could not speak on the case as the investigation is ongoing.

Rodriguez said, by law, OSHA investigations must be completed within six months of starting. According to OSHA records, AmSpec LLC did not have any previous work incidents in Texas.

An OSHA representative told Port Arthur Newsmedia the agency would not release the names, ages, hometowns or health statuses of the victims from the explosion.

Three AmSpec employees were injured due to the explosion and a flash fire while conducting testing in the lab. First responders said the three people suffered burns and were taken by air to UTMB and Hermann Memorial hospitals.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is the lead investigating agency, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jefferson County Emergency Management Deputy Director Jeff Phillips also confirmed the case was turned over to the two agencies.

Multiple local agencies responded to AmSpec LLC, 4665 Jerry Ware Drive in Nederland, April 8 after several 911 calls were received at 5:05 p.m.

Nederland Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Acadian Ambulance and Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management responded.

A Monday afternoon call to AmSpec LLC was not immediately returned.