Rashawn Devante Richard, 21, high school graduate of Memorial High School class of 2020 and resident of Port Arthur, TX, life abruptly ended due to a drunk driver on March 31, 2023.

Born August 21, 2001, to Tiffany and Roy Richard Jr. in Port Arthur, TX.

Rashawn is preceded in death by his father, Roy Richard Jr., and Uncle Ben Criss.

He is survived by Mother Tiffany, Brothers Dondre Sarden and Jamon Criss, Grandmother Mary Bowie (Dr. Joshua Bowie), Uncles Lee Richard, and Jermaine Criss (wife), Aunts Vivian Wilson (Jeremie Wilson), Dianna Cross, and Angela Jones (husband), along with a host of cousins.

Rashawn’s family would like to express their heartfelt love and appreciation to family and friends both near and far as well as the gentle care of Proctor Mortuary in Beaumont, Tx.

Walk through viewing will be 10am-11am followed by services at New Day Deliverance Holiness 1310 Van Buren St. Beaumont, Tx 77701. Rashawn will be buried at Live Oak Cemetery in Port Arthur, TX on Saturday, April 22, 2023.