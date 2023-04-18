Man who injured Port Arthur Police Department officer pleads guilty, sentenced

Published 1:59 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

By PA News

David Long Tran

A Bridge City man who kicked a Port Arthur police officer was sentenced Tuesday for assault on a police officer.

David Long Tran, 31, was reportedly following a woman at the Holiday Inn on Jimmy Johnson Sept. 7 when police were called in regards to suspicious behavior.

According to information from the Port Arthur Police Department, Tran was approached but refused to stop, resulting in the deployment of a taser.

While being placed under arrest, Tran fought officers, kicking one in the head.

The female officer had a concussion and neck injuries that required surgery, PAPD said.

Tran pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years by District Judge Raquel West.

