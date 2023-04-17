Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso updates officer’s injury suffered before multi-county police chase

Published 11:50 am Monday, April 17, 2023

By Mary Meaux

A Port Arthur Police Department officer is back on duty after a driver ran over his foot before leading law enforcement on a chase into Chambers County.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the officer stopped a vehicle at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of 8th Avenue.

According to Duriso, the driver, described as a man from Port Arthur, drove off, injuring the officer.

The man drove through a number of cities and was apprehended in Chambers County.

Duriso said the man is facing felony evading arrest and aggravated assault of a peace officer charges.

The man, whose name was not immediately available Monday morning, will be brought back to Jefferson County.

Charges will be filed with the District Attorney’s office, Duriso said.

