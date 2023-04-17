Police name Port Arthur man involved in chase that injured officer Published 4:20 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

Police have released the name of a Port Arthur man who allegedly ran over an officer’s foot before leading law enforcement on a chase Friday.

Tony Tyrell Duhon, 34, was arrested in Chambers County and will be extradited to Jefferson County.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the officer stopped a vehicle at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of 8th Avenue but the driver, originally described as a man from Port Arthur, drove off, injuring the officer.

The man drove through a number of cities and was apprehended in Chambers County.

Duriso said the driver is facing felony evading arrest and aggravated assault of a peace officer charges. Charges will be filed with the District Attorney’s office, Duriso said.