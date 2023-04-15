Motorcyclist in stable condition following crash

Published 12:22 am Saturday, April 15, 2023

By Mary Meaux

The scene of a Thursday crash on U.S. 69 in Port Arthur.

The driver of a Can-Am Ryker is listed in stable condition following a crash with a truck Thursday in Port Arthur.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the female driver, 51, remained at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont as of Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5600 block of U.S. 69 southbound.

A Can-Am Ryker is a type of motorcycle with three wheels.

PAPD’s Advanced Accident Investigation Team is handling the case.

The crash caused a major backup in traffic on southbound and northbound U.S. 69.

