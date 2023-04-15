Local council candidate forums planned for Port Arthur, Nederland Published 12:20 am Saturday, April 15, 2023

Dr. Levy Q. Barnes Jr. is hosting a forum for Port Arthur City Council candidates at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at 440 Procter St. in Port Arthur.

There are 18 candidates who have chosen to run or re-run for the city council positions in the city.

“It is exciting to hear that so many people are enthusiastic about being active in our city’s government, but it is also necessary to allow Port Arthur citizens to share their concerns about the city, and see a presentation of who is running for these elected positions,” Barnes said.

Election Day is May 6

Early voting for the May election is from April 24 to May 2.

Nederland

The Nederland Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau is hosting a visit with the candidates for the 2023 Nederland City Council election.

Get to know each candidate as they tell attendees about themselves and share their ideas and goals for the city.

“We will also learn about each candidates’ experience and what makes them feel that they are the best person for the job,” according to the Chamber.

Candidates attending are Bret Duplant, Blaine Seymour and Curtis Stratton.

After all of the candidates have spoken, the Chamber invites the public to stay and visit with each one, individually, if you like.

This event is open to the public.

The forum starts at 6 p.m. April 25 at Marion & Ed Hughes Library, 2712 Nederland Avenue in Nederland.