KATHIE’S KORNER — Kleaning all the korners of mind, faith and home Published 12:02 am Saturday, April 15, 2023

It’s “spring cleaning time of year,” which for me, is time to do some serious, brain washing.

God’s Word helps me clean and renew my mind, also tending my cottage and outdoor living areas with new bird feeders and refreshing plants that will bloom all summer.

Please forgive the spelling on both of my title words. If you know me personally, you know I’m a “grammar cop,” always noticing when shopping, and driving, incorrect spelling on store and billboard signs or when I’m proof-reading a document that might need to be corrected or adjusted. “I’m your girl!”

I try not to be obnoxious about it with friends, family and in public. Since I took typing and business machine classes in high school, my eyes automatically spell everything. it’s a habit.

I loved the English and Speed Reading classes but can’t stop the challenge of correcting all the wrong spellings, everywhere.

A funny example: a bank had a giant, carved piece of granite that had Colorado spelled wrong. It was spelled Coloardo, ironically enoughin granite. Remember the phrase “carved in granite?”

This time of year I have gone through our files in our office to set aside the previous year, filling and labeling a container to save that year, alphabetizing them for Mike as he prepares our taxes. I then make new files for our current year.

I am also going through clothing, keeping my closet current and organized, avoiding “clutter” and blessing others who might need my extras. I always give away good stuff, no matter what it is, never old or damaged goods.

I want to bless others and reap a good, clean, harvest.

Living in the area of Texas we live in, on the gulf by the water and on a dirt road, we deal with critters, small and large, depending on time of day and year.

I detest “creepy, crawly” ones near my food, in our kitchen, sealed or not, so we have an exterminator who comes every couple of months and sprays with their equipment inside and out. This is safe for humans and our dog.

This time around, I took everything out of my pantry, including my cookbook collection and cleaned the shelves. They sprayed and hours later, I re-organized everything, sealed the unsealed and moved my books to a new location on a new bookcase with several new covers.

I really enjoyed going through my books: my Julia Child French books, a German Cookbook a young man wrote, 3 Chinese books and a “How To Make It on the Land” book we enjoyed on our 55-acre farm we lived on in Washington for 10 years.

I also endeavor to keep the corners of my mind uncluttered, tidy and clean!

I’ve found in all my years of experience and study, the scriptures that God’s plan and path have for me include renewing my mind as a dedicated, loyal disciple.

By hearing my Pastor Ron Hammonds teach encouraging and often reminders of how wonderful Jesus loves us and in the Godly, poetic songs my husband writes, as I pray and read His Word. I’m refreshed and blessed!

So, believe me, this Scripture is so critical at this time in our world. Grab it, read it and do some brain-washing.

“… (D)o not be conformed to this world, (with its superficial values and customs) but be transformed and progressively changed by the renewing of your mind …” — Romans 12:2 Amplified Bible.

Ask God into your heart and if you need prayer please let me know.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.